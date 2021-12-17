Week of Joy with Toyota Alabama and WAAY 31: CASA of Madison County

The Week of Joy from WAAY 31 and Toyota Alabama wrapped up Friday with a stop at CASA of Madison County to present a $4,000 check to Executive Director Ann Anderson.
CASA stands for Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound. Their mission is to enable the aging and homebound to live independently in their own home, but the pandemic has caused a strain on CASA.
Fewer people are taking up the call to volunteer, and the increased cost of building supplies means it costs more for CASA to build, repair and design wheelchair ramps for their clients.
Anderson said the donation would "bring in a lot more joy for our aging and homebound neighbors."
She said CASA could not do what they do without the support of the community, volunteers and donors.
"The community is strong," she said. "We see needs in the community, and we know they're there, and we trust the agencies."
WAAY 31 has been proud to partner with Toyota Alabama for this Week of Joy. Five local nonprofits received $4,000 checks from Toyota Alabama as a token of joy and goodwill.
"We hope that others will be encouraged by this Week of Joy and pay it forward," said Bekah Schmidt, corporate communications for Toyota Alabama.