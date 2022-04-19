Wednesday starts our warming trend

We are in for another chilly night with lows in the lower 40s. Clouds begin to increase in coverage tonight and hang around Wednesday. It wouldn't be impossible to see a stray shower during the day, but there are slightly better rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. Even then, showers will be isolated. Expect breezy conditions Wednesday with gusts to near 30 mph out of the southeast.
By Thursday, clouds will be thinning through the day and the warm up will continue. We are still anticipating some of the warmest temperatures of the season so far heading into the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, then our next cold front brings a dose of reality Monday into Tuesday. Along with our next chance for rain and storms, more seasonable air (if not slightly below average) will return in the wake of the cold front passing early in the week.