Wednesday starts cloudy, then sun makes a comeback

The rain has moved on, but the cloud cover will stick around overnight. Lows are expected to dip into the middle 30s early Wednesday morning.
While Wednesday starts with a few clouds, the sun will make a comeback. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep temperatures cool. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
The remainder of the work-week stays mostly sunny skies with high temperatures well below average in the upper 40s. We should be reaching near 64 this time of year. Low temperatures continue to bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-30s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds. Gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.