Wednesday starts chilly, ends sunny and warm

Clear sky conditions again tonight with lows dropping into the chilly upper 40s. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday will help temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s, a bit cooler than at the start of this week. We will not see any direct impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, however the storm will increase our weekend rain chances.
Watch for showers to arrive as early as Friday evening for eastern portions of our viewing area. Most of North Alabama will remain dry until Saturday. Rainfall totals west of I-65 are minimal, up to one half of an inch. Higher rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected east of I-65. A few spotty showers could linger into Sunday, but most locations will begin to dry out. Weekend highs hold in the mid 70s.
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 hurricane as it continues to track over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Further intensification is expected. Ian could become a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall near Tampa early on Thursday. Florida is bracing for significant storm surge, heavy rain, and wind. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: N at 2 to 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind: NW at 10 to 15 MPH, gusting to 20.