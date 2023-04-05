Wednesday night severe weather risk, Trash Pandas Opening Day, and Easter Forecasts

The warm temperatures are sticking around for Wednesday with highs moving into the mid and even upper 80s for some!
Scattered rain comes into the forecast in the late afternoon but by about 8 p.m., a strong cold front bringing storms will be entering into the Shoals. The very far northwestern tip of our counties is in a level 3/5 risk for severe weather this evening, the Shoals is in a level 2/5 risk and cutting diagonally from Madison County down to Winston County is in a level 1/5 risk.
The biggest threats are gusty straight line winds of 60+ mph, torrential downpours leading to possible flash flooding, and some large hail possible for the Shoals. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is considerably lower than what we have seen the last few weeks.
Rain stays in the forecast through wake-up time Thursday and until about dinnertime. The Rocket City Trash Pandas Opening Night Game at Toyota Field should be A-OK to be played on-time! Thursday's high will be in the upper 60s.
Friday brings all day scattered rain and highs in the low 60s. Some of that rain will follow us into Saturday morning, but from lunchtime on Saturday through dinner on Easter Sunday, conditions will be dry and partly cloudy.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered storms in later afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S/SW 15-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Strong storms possible. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, storm gusts 60+ MPH.