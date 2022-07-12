Weddings are costing couples more money as inflation triggers rise in prices

Saying "I do" has never been so expensive.
Couples who are planning their big day may be overwhelmed by inflation impacting just about every purchase.
"We got engaged in April and have been dating for about a year and a half," said Shelby Vaughn, a 2022 bride.
The wedding bells are ringing for Vaughn and her fiancé, but planning the big day is not hitting a high note.
"It can be stressful," said Vaughn.
Inflation and rising costs are at a record-breaking high for those tying the knot.
"There's stuff that I didn't even register would be as expensive as it is," said Vaughn.
Weddings are now costing just as much as a new car. According to the Wedding Report, in 2021, the average cost of a wedding was around $26,000 in Huntsville.
"We're seeing a huge boom in weddings right now, and then we're also seeing there's shortages in everything that we need to create those weddings," said Erica Thimsen, owner of Helping Hand Parties and Weddings.
Thimsen said couples are now being more mindful of their spending.
"My food costs that have gone up 17%, and my flowers gone up to 30% due to transportation, anything to do with tents or tables or tablecloths, the manpower that we need to do all that is being affected," said Thimsen.
It's leading some to cuts on the big guest list, too.
"With all of the rising costs, the biggest thing that you can do is cut your guest list, because that cuts everything across the board," said Thimsen.
For Vaughn, her way of cutting corners was doing a lot of "DYI" projects. She mailed out invitations but had guests RSVP digitally. That way, she could save on stamps.
She's even making her own bouquets.
"I'm trying to do a mix of real and dry flowers, so buying it off Amazon or coming across it at Ross, any of those kind of discount stores," said Vaughn.
Any way Vaughn can find to cut spending, she's considering.
"You're like, all of these people are investing into something for me, and so it's like you're trying to be as conservative as possible," said Vaughn.
According to the Wedding Report, this year, there will be 2.5 million couples tying the knot — a 30% increase from 2021.