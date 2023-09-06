 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Web Exclusive: North Alabama’s Honoring Veteran Legacies preserving the past for generations to come

  • Updated
  • 0
HVL

Hear Co-Founder and President Chris Batte explain the significance and needs of the organization through her experiences with our local veterans.

Lasting legacies and the power of healing. That’s the focus of North Alabama’s Honoring Veteran Legacies group.

While the group serves our area’s senior veterans, age 65 and older, they welcome all veterans and non-veterans to participate in their meetings and activities.

They are a social group that is working toward preserving legacies through an educational website, ensuring their stories will be told for generations to come. When possible, the group also works to provide healing trips to our nation’s capital and battlegrounds to provide much needed closure for those who sacrificed so much.

The organization is volunteer driven and relies on donations and the kindness of others to provide these opportunities and a small token of gratitude for our heroes.

Hear Co-Founder and President Chris Batte explain the significance and needs of the organization through her experiences with our local veterans.

Don’t forget to join them on their next event, their annual Shotgun Salute on Sept. 15.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you