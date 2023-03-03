WEATHER AWARE DAY: Severe storms and extreme wind Friday

*High Wind Warning in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM*
Potentially significant weather is expected across North Alabama Friday. Strong to severe storms arrive along a cold front later this morning. Here is when severe storms will be in your area.
Shoals: 9 AM - 11 AM
I-65 Corridor and Huntsville Metro: 10 AM - Noon
Sand Mountain: Noon - 2 PM
These severe storms will be along a fast-moving line capable of damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and spin up tornadoes. Flooding is not a concern.
Outside of the severe storms, wind gusts between 50 and 60 MPH are likely all day. That is strong enough to knock down trees and power lines. Trees will be more susceptible to falling today due to the saturated ground from recent heavy rain. Prepare for possible power outages.
WAAY 31 will have constant updates for you on all platforms throughout the day. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker weather app now to receive watches and warnings for your area and to live stream our severe weather coverage in the event you lose power.
FRIDAY: Strong to severe storms midday. Extremely windy. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SW 25-35 MPH, gusting to 60 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Much cooler. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.