...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce heavy rainfall beginning this evening through Friday
afternoon. 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, with
locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

WEATHER AWARE DAY: First round of severe storms expected tonight

Tonight's Storm Threats
Carson Meredith

*Flood Watch in effect from 6 PM tonight until 6 PM Friday*

March is coming in like a lion with several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms over the next three days.

Most of the daytime hours are dry on this Wednesday. Spotty showers can't be ruled out, so it's not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy. Despite mostly cloudy skies, highs will return to the mid and upper 70s.

Our first round of strong storms arrives after 8 PM tonight. A Level 2 risk for severe weather is in effect for tonight's storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe threat. Spin up tornadoes and large hail are also possible. The severe weather threat is over with this round of storms by 4 AM Thursday morning. Because of the overnight timing of these storms, please make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up!

Scattered showers and storms stick around North Alabama on Thursday. While a strong storm or two is possible, the severe threat will be low during the day Thursday. Heavier rain closer to the Tennessee state line may lead to ponding on roadways. 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected over the next three days.

Finally, a powerful cold front will send a line of storms across North Alabama between 6 AM and Noon Friday. This line of storms will be capable of all modes of severe weather, including damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH and tornadoes. Continue to stay with WAAY 31 on all platforms for continuing updates.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SSW 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: W 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

