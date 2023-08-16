Weather as good as it gets for this time of year

We have a cool start this Wednesday morning as temperatures around the area dropped into the 60s overnight.
This afternoon will be about as good as the weather gets in August. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday night lows will return to the low to middle 60s.
Temperatures will start to rebound late this week, eventually reaching the 90s by the weekend. Humidity will climb a bit as well, but not nearly as high as what we experienced last weekend. There is virtually no chance at rain for at least the next seven days.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.