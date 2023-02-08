'We want to make it happen': Decision to move historic Judge Horton home to Decatur expected soon

Time is running out for Decatur City Council to accept the donation of a historic home to the city.
It's the former home of Judge James Edwin Horton Jr., the presiding judge over the historic retrials for the Scottsboro Boys.
"It's not about the money; it's the history. The history and the value of that house, you cannot pay for it," said Frances Tate, who grew up in Decatur and now serves on the board of directors for the proposed Scottsboro Boys Civil Rights Museum.
The house currently sits in Greenbrier, where Horton once lived, in Limestone County. In the 1920s, Horton was elected to serve as a circuit court judge, and in the 1930s, he became infamous for his handling of the Scottsboro Boys trials.
The case centered on a group of nine Black boys who were falsely accused of raping two white women on a train near Scottsboro in the 1930s. The first trials quickly ended in death sentences for eight of the nine, but a U.S. Supreme Court decision later overturned these convictions, setting the stage for retrials that ended up taking place in Decatur before Horton.
When an all-white jury once again convicted Haywood Patterson despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence, Horton famously set aside the verdict. He was called a traitor by white supremacists, faced threats on his life and lost his next bid for re-election to the judgeship.
Nearly 80 years later, the idea to move Horton's home to Decatur came up, with the Horton family offering to donate it for free.
Now, time is running out for city officials to decide.
"We had another meeting a couple of months ago about trying to kind of speed the process up a little bit, maybe ask some other organizations for funding," Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said. "Now we're kind of at the end of 'We need to make this happen or we are going to lose the opportunity.'"
Celebrating Early Old Town with Art, or CEOTA, is behind the entire project. The house was donated to them. Tate, who founded the organization, already has big plans for the home.
"(The) Judge Horton house will become a legal learning center, where we will partner with the bar associations and the colleges and universities," Tate said.
The home currently sits along Old Highway 20, the old farm now bordered by the Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing complex and Amazon Fulfillment Center.
Moving it to Decatur will cost about $1.2 million. Ladner said about $300,000 in funding has come in with CEOTA's help.
"We want to make it happen," Ladner said. "I am confident that we can make it happen."
"We have a rich story, and I think we have to tell it, and I think we can capitalize on it, also," Tate said. "Bringing tourism into Decatur, the economic boom for everybody in this city — that is a part of it, but the main part is preserving this history."
A decision is expected to be made at the next Decatur City Council meeting on Feb. 20.
Tate said the home is only a small part of a much bigger vision that includes eventually having a Scottsboro Boys museum in Decatur. To learn more about the entire three-phase project, click here.