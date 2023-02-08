'We want to make it happen': Decision on moving historic Judge Horton home to Decatur expected to be made soon

Time is running out for Decatur City Council to accept the donation of a historic home to the city.
It's the former home of Judge James E. Horton.
The presiding judge over the Scottsboro Boys.
"It's not about the money," CEOTA Founder Frances Tate said. "It's the history. The history and the value of that house you cannot pay for it."
The house currently sits in Greenbrier, Alabama.
It's where Judge James E. Horton once lived.
He was the presiding judge over the Scottsboro Boys.
A group of nine black boys who were falsely accused of raping two white women in the 1930s.
The trials were held in Decatur.
Judge Horton reversed the decision to execute the boys.
The idea to move his home to Decatur first came up a couple of years ago with the Horton family offering to donate it for free.
Now time is running out for city officials to decide.
"We had another meeting a couple of months ago about trying to kind of speed the process up a little bit, maybe ask some other organizations for funding," Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said. "Now we're kind of at the end of we need to make this happen or we are going to lose the opportunity."
CEOTA or Celebrating Early Old Town with Art is behind the entire project.
The house was donated to them.
Frances Tate is the founder.
She already has big plans for the home.
"Judge Horton house will become a legal learning center where we will partner with the bar associations and the colleges and universities." Tate said.
The move costs about $1.2 million.
Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner says about $300,000 in funding has come in with CEOTA's help.
"We want to make it happen," Ladner said. "I am confident that we can make it happen."
"We have a rich story and I think we have to tell it and I think we can capitalize on it also," Tate said. "Bringing tourism into Decatur, the economic boom for everybody in this city. That is a part of it, but the main part is preserving this history."
A decision is expected to be made in the next city council meeting on February 20.
Tate says the home is only a small part of a much bigger vision that includes eventually having a Scottsboro boys museum in Decatur.
If you'd like to learn more about the entire 3-phase project click here.