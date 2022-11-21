‘We’ve got to get this right’: Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced she wants to temporarily pause executions.
This applies to currently planned executions as well as any that might be planned in the immediate future.
Alabama started and then stopped another lethal injection because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer a deadly dose.
The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith late Thursday was the state’s second such instance of being unable to kill an inmate in the past two months and its third since 2018, according to The Associated Press. The state completed an execution in July, but only after a three-hour delay caused by the same problem.
Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state’s two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court.
More from Ivey’s announcement:
Working in conjunction with Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm, Ivey is asking that the Department of Corrections undertake a top-to-bottom review of the state’s execution process, and how to ensure the state can successfully deliver justice going forward.
Ivey issued the following statement:
“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right. I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here.
“I will commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment. I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence"
The governor also requests that the attorney general not seek additional execution dates for any other death row inmates until the top-to-bottom review is complete. Ivey appreciates the hard work of Marshall and his team to pursue justice in these cases and looks forward to receiving the input of his office, as appropriate, as the review moves forward.
Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm added the following comment:
“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake. Everything is on the table – from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved. The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.”