‘We need to bring our baby girl home’: Courtney Spraggins’ parents react to defense motion to keep her body

Current and now-former attorneys for the Huntsville Police Department officer charged with murder want to take their client back to the scene of the crime and delay the release of his alleged victim’s body for burial.
David McCoy is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins on Jan. 7 at an apartment complex on Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville.
In court documents filed Tuesday night, McCoy’s lawyers at the time ask that the body of the victim not be released for burial before their pathologist can examine it.
“The state will have first-hand autopsy and toxicological evidence but if the bodies of the alleged victim(s) are released for burial the defendant’s pathologist is left with nothing more than the report of the state, which is wholly insufficient for testing and examination by the defendant’s pathologist,” according to the motion.
Reached for comment about the motion to not release their daughter’s body, the parents of Courtney Spraggins said this to WAAY: "We need to bring our baby girl home; we need to be able to grieve and bury her."
In another motion filed Tuesday, McCoy’s lawyers at the time said they want to take McCoy back to the crime scene. They say this is needed because McCoy can’t “describe the scene to his attorneys in sufficient detail to enable counsel to adequately investigate the scene of the alleged crime without his presence.”
In the motion, the attorneys say the crime scene is a rented apartment at the complex.
However, authorities have said Spraggins was shot to death inside a vehicle. McCoy is being held in the Madison County Jail on a charge of capital murder of a person in a vehicle.
The motions, including earlier ones seeking a gag order, were filed by attorneys Richard Jensen and Whitney Tillman. Jensen on Wednesday filed a motion to be taken off the case. That motion was later granted. Jensen was replaced by Brian D. Clark.
Jensen on Monday tried to trade an interview about the case with WAAY 31 for coverage of a movie he appears in. WAAY 31 declined Jensen’s demand, and he declined our interview request. Read more about that HERE.