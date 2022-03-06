‘... We need more help’: North Alabama shows support for Ukraine at Huntsville rally

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Ukraine as the war continues to impact the lives of people both there and here in North Alabama.
The goal at Sunday's rally at Big Spring Park in Huntsville was to raise awareness, along with money to help support the people of Ukraine.
People from Ukraine shared the impact this war is having on them, as well as their friends and family.
It started with the Ukrainian anthem, as people from Ukraine and North Alabama gathered at Big Spring Park to stand in solidarity for a country living and breathing an utter nightmare.
"A week or half a week was sleepless. Then, it was more and more getting used to the new pace of life. But, still it's kind of terrifying," said Ukrainian native Nazar Pyvovar.
Pyvovar is in his fourth year at UAH. He still talks to his family members who are in Ukraine as much as he possibly can. He says their spirits remain high.
But, Pyvovar says more attention on the war is needed.
"I feel people may misunderstand just how bad things could get if we don't get enough support right now. So, what I would hope is just that people just see that we're here and they see that we need more help," said Pyvovar.
The help they need is to put an end to a miserable reality.
"Civilians are dying. Every hour," said Nadya Zhurba.
Zhurba is a native Ukrainian and has family currently in Ukraine, including her 67-year-old father.
He had the opportunity to come to the U.S. but chose to stay and protect his native country.
He enrolled himself to territorial defense unit. He doesn't want to leave because he says that he has to defend his land.
Yuliya Keener was born and raised in Ukraine.
Her aunt, cousins and friends are back home. She's worried about their safety.
"Actually, one family is near Vinnytsia. Vinnytsia was bombed today. We're really worried about them," said Keener.
Despite the horror and terror happening in Ukraine, a lot of the people back home she's spoken with remain courageous and proud of their homeland.
"They want to stand for Ukraine. A lot of them, they don't want to leave their homes, they don't want to leave their husbands because they don't want to go somewhere. This is their country; they want to protect it," said Keener.
Wes Blanding lives in Decatur.
His wife is from Sumy - a city in Ukraine that is nearly 40 miles from the Russian border.
"Some of the city has actually been destroyed. The power was actually taken out. The local electrical plant was taken out. People were living in 28-degree weather. They're running out of power and we expect communications to be cut very soon with her family and friends," said Blanding.
Blanding says although his wife is going through a constant state of mental turmoil - he's proud to know that this country stands with Ukraine.
"We have a multicultural society that loves each other and this society helps people from around the world," said Blanding.
It was an emotional rally but spirits remain high and hopeful as people here at the rally believe the best is yet to come.
For those looking to donate in support of Ukraine, you can do so here.