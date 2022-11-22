'We know who did it:' Huntsville mother pleads for justice in son's shooting death

Nearly eight years ago Donna Howell lost her son 16-year-old Larry Flaccamio to gun violence.
He was killed in Huntsville in what is still an unsolved murder.
Yet another holiday season, Donna Howell says she's spending without her son.
It's a pain Howell says, never goes away.
"I just think about Christmas shopping and all the people that rush by," Donna Howell said with tears.
Howell says she thinks about her son every day, but this time of the year is especially hard.
"You go into a store shopping and you pass something and you say oh if you were here I would've bought you that son," Howell said. "If you were here you'd have that son."
Howell's only child Larry was shot and killed in 2014 just a few days after Christmas.
The teen was murdered just down the street from his home.
To this day no one has been arrested for the crime.
"We know who did it," Howell said. "The whole city knows who did it. The whole city knows who set it up, but you have to have evidence and you have to have people come forward to speak."
That's Howell's plea, to not be silent anymore.
"You don't get over it and when you don't have any justice it's even harder because you know that person that took your child's life is out there living a life and your child can't," Howell said.
Since her son's death, Howell has started a foundation in his name and created a garden in her front yard in his honor.
She also has photos of other murder victims in Huntsville outside of her home.
Most of the deaths from 2014 on.
"Everyone of these kids' dreams and goals are gone now for no reason," Howell said.
Howell says it's important none of them are forgotten.
She longs for the day her son's killer won't be walking the streets anymore.
WAAY 31 did reach out to Huntsville Police about the case hoping to speak with an investigator, but was told no one is available this week.
Howell says she feels her son's case isn't getting enough attention.
If you have any information that can help law enforcement in their investigation, you're urged to call Huntsville Police.