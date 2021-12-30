‘We just went to praying’: Rainsville family rides out tornado in closet

The National Weather Service survey of storm damage from Wednesday night's storm in Rainsville indicates a strong EF-1 tornado brought down trees, damaged roofs and knocked power out to hundreds of people.
On Thursday, neighbors in the hard-hit Autumn Creek neighborhood off Kirk Road and at BlueScope Steel on Church Street worked together to clean up the damage left behind.
Rainsville resident Dale Hosch rode the storm out with his family inside a closet in their home.
"It got really bad all of a sudden, so we just got in the closet and we just went to praying," Hosch told WAAY 31 as he pitched in to help with cleanup efforts. “We are lucky that it was no worse than it is.”
The tornado struck about 8:30 p.m.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said no one was hurt.
