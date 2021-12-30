You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

‘We just went to praying’: Rainsville family rides out tornado in closet

Rainsville, Alabama EF-1 tornado damage

A drone captured video of downed trees in DeKalb County, Alabama following an EF-1 tornado Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service survey of storm damage from Wednesday night's storm in Rainsville indicates a strong EF-1 tornado brought down trees, damaged roofs and knocked power out to hundreds of people.

On Thursday, neighbors in the hard-hit Autumn Creek neighborhood off Kirk Road and at BlueScope Steel on Church Street worked together to clean up the damage left behind.

Rainsville resident Dale Hosch rode the storm out with his family inside a closet in their home.

"It got really bad all of a sudden, so we just got in the closet and we just went to praying," Hosch told WAAY 31 as he pitched in to help with cleanup efforts. “We are lucky that it was no worse than it is.”

The tornado struck about 8:30 p.m.

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said no one was hurt.

Rainsville Tornado

The Early Warning Radar Network indicates a tornado in Rainsville Wednesday night. 

