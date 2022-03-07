'We just can't find volunteers': Volunteer fire department receives grant from state, really need volunteers

Governor Kay Ivey is awarding $10 million dollars to volunteer fire departments throughout the state to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Governor Ivey says, "Alabama's first responders, including our community's volunteer fire departments, are vital in keeping our state safe. While states across the country and the entire globe dealt with curveballs the pandemic threw, our volunteer fire departments kept going."
Local departments say there is a real need for these funds, but there is a more urgent need for firefighters in general.
The president of Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue says the grant money is necessary in making sure the department has all of the equipment needed to run their calls, but that equipment does not really matter if there are no firefighters to use it.
"We just can't find volunteers," says Zachary Trulson, president of Moores Mill Vol. Fire Rescue.
At a time when every industry is struggling to hire, it is even more difficult to find people willing to volunteer their time to be a firefighter.
"In our area, if a structure fire were to come out and we can't come out because either we don't have the people or we don't have the funding, there's a solid chance that you're not going to have a fire truck get to your house for 10, 15 maybe even 20 minutes," says Trulson.
His department only has about nine active firefighters, serving 7,200 houses and responding to upwards of seven calls a day.
"Really outside of potentially being able to hire firefighters if the funding was there, I don't really see any other way that I could take that toll off them," he says.
Trulson has already applied to the governor's $10,000 dollar COVID recovery grant.
"We're gonna use that for swift water gear because our call volume should start kicking up now that it's starting to get warmer outside," explains Trulson.
However, that money can only be used for gear and equipment, not to hire more people. That is where the department is really struggling.
"Ideally we would like to have close to 40 people," says Trulson.
While the grant money is vital, the department is still looking for other sources of money to help recruit volunteers.
"We've got to find some sort of alternative source, especially here in Madison County, that we get those funds that are needed," he says.
Trulson says he understands that everyone is busy right now, but for those that have any free time, he says there is no better way to spend it than volunteering to help save those in your community. Find out more on how to apply on their website.
Applications for the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department COVID Recovery grant opened Monday afternoon, and volunteer fire departments have until March 25th to apply.