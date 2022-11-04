'We are proud of who we are': Huntsville Jewish leader speaks out against rise in antisemitism

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise across the country, leaving many people fearful that hateful statements could lead to violent acts against the Jewish community.
The Anti-Defamation League is worried incidents will escalate if celebrities continue to give antisemitism a large platform.
"I think a lot of it has to do with certain celebrities spouting false antisemitic lies and conspiracy theories," said Eytan Davidson, the Southeast Regional Director of ADL, referring to the hateful comments that Kanye West, now known as Ye, has made on social media.
"As everyone knows, Ye has a tremendous following on social media, and the comments he made repeatedly, unapologetically, reached millions and millions of people," said Davidson. "A person like Ye is spouting terrible antisemitic lies, and white supremacists are amplifying them."
Another well-known name under fire is Kyrie Irving, who was suspended from the NBA's Brooklyn Nets after he tweeted about a film filled with hateful claims about Jewish people. Irving refused to apologize until hours after he was suspended from the team.
"When people are silent about incidents of antisemitism and hate, unfortunately, the result is that it normalizes that kind of behavior," said Davidson.
In 2021, the southeast region of ADL — which includes Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee — saw a 74% increase in antisemitic incidents, the organization reported.
"Unfortunately, right now, we are seeing a rise in antisemitism, and we're extremely concerned about it," said Davidson.
The Jewish community in Huntsville is bringing awareness to hateful incidents and encouraging people to speak out against antisemitism.
Unfortunately, many Jews feel scared to proudly display their religion.
"Do I go to a synagogue? Do I go to a place where Jews are congregating? Am I going around with my kippah on, and is that going to create an issue?" said Scott Colbert, the rabbi at Temple B'nai Sholom.
He said these are all questions the Jewish community is thinking about as antisemitism continues to spread.
"Unfortunately, you have those celebrities that are just falling into the path of conspiracy theories and bad information," he said.
"We are seeing misinformation weaponized. We are seeing antisemitism weaponized. We're seeing it on social media, and we're also seeing it in the real world, whether it's incidents of graffiti or bomb threats," said Davidson.
So how does the Jewish community combat these hateful sentiments?
"Hopefully, that's with pride," said Colbert. He said the Jewish community will not be silenced. "We are here, we're proud people in Alabama and Huntsville, and we stand together with our Jewish community."
Light will illuminate even the darkest places, and Colbert said the Jewish community will continue to shine brightly.
"We are here, and we are proud of who we are," he said.
Temple B'nai Sholom is hosting a forum Nov. 15 to talk about disrupting antisemitism in the modern world. The event is free, and all faiths are welcome to come out and stand together with the Jewish community. For more details, click here.
The ADL encourages anyone who sees an antisemitic incident to report it to law enforcement and file a report with ADL. In 2021, the ADL reported the highest number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. since they began tracking data in 1979.