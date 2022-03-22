'We all got to eat': Shoppers do what they can to cope with rising grocery prices

Inflation is the highest it's been since the early 1980s, and people are feeling the hurt in grocery stores.
"They're wondering what they're going to do," Alexis Heflin said.
She is a cashier at the Star Market in Five Points, so she hears shoppers' concerns about the prices.
"A lot of people live on fixed income, and it's hard to make it," Heflin said.
One shopper said he's struggling even though he's working two jobs.
"It's starting to hurt," Jace Moore said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows grocery prices are up nearly 8% since last year. Some food items are seeing an even higher increase. Milk and eggs are up 11%, and meats are up 13%.
Wafa Hakim Orman, an economics professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said the rise in prices is caused by a number of things, like supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and the rise in demand fueled by the strong job market and rising wages.
"People are trying to buy things while there's fewer things to buy because of all the supply chain problems," Orman said.
The Federal Reserve is hoping to fix the issue by increasing interest rates six times this year and two more times in 2023.
"That causes people to gradually pull back their spending and helps bring prices down," Orman explained.
The Federal Reserve projects inflation should slow down to around 3% by the end of next year.
For now, shoppers are budgeting, couponing, buying in bulk — doing anything and everything they can to save some money.
"It's something we're just going to have to look at day by day, month by month. It's really disappointing and frustrating, but we all got to eat," Betsy Wallace said.