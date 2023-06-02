Ways to prevent children from being trapped in hot cars, and summer heat tips

With rising temperatures, remembering children are in the car is more important than ever.
It can happen after the smallest changes in a daily routine, and according to the Director of Kids and Cars Amber Rollins, it's not uncommon for tired, busy parents to forget to drop their sleeping child off at daycare. Sadly this mistake can be deadly, with an average of 40 children dying each year after being trapped in a hot vehicle.
Rollins said if you ever see a child left unattended in a car, take immediate action.
"If that child appears to be in distress or they're not responsive, you need to get them out immediately by any means possible, and yes, that is us recommending breaking a window," Rollins said.
In Alabama, those who break windows to save unresponsive, distressed children or a disabled person from a hot car are not held liable for the damage. Rollins and her organization have helped pass legislation that will soon require detection technology in new model cars.
But until that is a standard, Rollins suggests having a visual reminder in the front seat that your child is in the car, like a stuffed animal. And be sure to keep your vehicle locked and keys away from children.
And as summer approaches, heat-related illness is also a concern. The CDC estimates more than 700 heat-related deaths and more than 67,000 ER visits are due to heat-related illness each year. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said if you or someone around you becomes nauseous or faint in the sun, don't wait to cool down.
"You have them cease whatever their exertion whatever they're doing and get them to an area out of direct sunlight - cool off, you know, loosen their clothing as far as that goes, make sure that they've got some water to drink and get them in where the air is moving," Webster said.
He also said that it's crucial not to chug water during a heat-related illness because it could make you sick - taking sips is recommended. And the people who need to be monitored the most closely are children and older adults. Be sure to stay hydrated and start getting out and acclimated now before the temps hit the high 90s; your body will thank you later.