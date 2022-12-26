Ways to avoid having frozen pipes during cold surge

Below freezing temperatures are expected to hit us again and plumbers are urging everyone to take necessary steps to make sure your pipes don't freeze.
Over the past four days, the amount of calls Mr. Rooter Plumbing has received has their staff feeling stressed and overworked. They've been taking over 1,400 calls since Thursday.
The calls they've been receiving come a result of these below freezing temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the past few days.
The president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, Steve Vinson says these calls include frozen pipes, busted water lines, ceilings that have fallen and more.
With below freezing temperatures expected to hit us again, Vinson shares tips for you at home to make sure you're in the clear tonight.
“Keep your water running. Be conscious about what you’ve got going. Unhook your hose pipes and above all try to be conscious of the fact of power outages and keep that water running," said Vinson.
Vinson says they are working around the clock and scheduled out the rest of this year trying to fix the damage that has taken place over the past few days.