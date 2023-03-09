Waves of rain Thursday, dry start to the upcoming weekend

Keep the umbrellas handy! Several waves of rain are expected throughout your Thursday. Some heavier downpours may lead to ponding on the roads. Temperatures stay in the 50s for most but a few spots could touch 60 degrees.
Rain continues overnight but will quickly taper off Friday morning. Clouds will clear some tomorrow, allowing highs to climb back to the mid 60s. Saturday looks dry before our next round of rain arrives late Saturday night. Sunday appears to be a washout. 1 to 2 inches of rain are likely through the weekend.
The start of next week is quiet and cool. Despite plenty of sunshine, afternoon temperatures stay in the 50s. A hard freeze will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday morning as lows fall into the 30s.
THURSDAY: Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain continues, tapering off by sunrise. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.