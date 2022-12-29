Water outage impacting portions of west Lauderdale county

Some West Lauderdale Water Authority customers are without water after several pump stations were turned off. The authority says this move is an effort to restore water to the entire community after impacts from freezing temperatures. The water is expected to be turned back on Friday morning at 10 a.m.
Impacted roads include:
- County Road 5
- County Road 8
- County Road 158
- County Road 60
- County Road 74
- County Road 169
- County Road 166
- County Road 129
- County Road 85
- County Road 196
- County Road 116
- County Road 114
- County Road 126
- County Road 1
- Highway 20
You are asked to check your water meter if you have no water and are not in one of the impacted areas. The first step is to determine if you have a leak. If you do have a leak, turn your water meter off. You can also contact the West Lauderdale Water Authority office at 256-766-8787.