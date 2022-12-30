Water advisory lifted for Lincoln County residents

Residents in Lincoln County, Tennessee, can once again safely use their tap water without boiling it first.
The Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities has lifted a boil advisory that was issued to customers Tuesday. The board said there was a problem with the drinking water that has since been resolved.
Ten samples were collected from areas affected by the water warning, and none of them indicated any bacteria, according to the board.
Anyone with comments or questions about the situation is advised to contact the board at 931-433-2259, option 2, or at 2863 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville, TN 37334.