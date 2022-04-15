 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this weekend on WAAY 31.6/This TV!

Rocket City Trash Pandas on This TV

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY 31, the official home of the team!

This is the first homestand of the 2022 regular season.

We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on the This TV network!

Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times:

  • 6:35 p.m. Friday
  • 6:35 p.m. Saturday
  • 2:35 p.m. Sunday

This TV is available on:

  • Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
  • Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
  • Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
  • Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
  • Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board

Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV, WAAYTV.com and our special Rocket City Trash Pandas web page!

Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets

Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

