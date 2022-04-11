Watch the Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this week on WAAY 31.6/This TV!

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field this week, and you can watch each game on WAAY 31, the official home of the team!
This is the first homestand of the 2022 regular season.
We'll broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on the This TV network!
Watch all the games of the series LIVE at these times:
- * 6:35 p.m. Tuesday
- * 6:35 p.m. Wednesday
- * 6:35 p.m. Thursday
- * 6:35 p.m. Friday
- * 6:35 p.m. Saturday
- * 2:35 p.m. Sunday
This TV is available on:
- Channel 31.6 over the air/antenna
- Channel 1181 on Xfinity (Comcast)
- Channel 155 on WOW! Legacy
- Channel 46 on WOW’s TV+
- Channel 138 on Scottsboro Electric Power Board
Get complete coverage of all the games on WAAY 31 on TV, WAAYTV.com and our special Rocket City Trash Pandas web page!
Want to watch the games in person? Click HERE for tickets
Click HERE for the upcoming schedule.