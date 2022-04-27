Watch the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday, Friday and Saturday on WAAY 31!

WAAY 31, ABC and ESPN’s coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday!
The events kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on WAAY 31 with a preview special before Round 1 gets underway at 7 p.m.
Coverage of Round 2 begins at 6 p.m. Friday on WAAY 31.
Then the draft wraps up with final-rounds coverage that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday on WAAY 31.
Tune in to WAAY 31 News each day as Sports Director Nolan Knight and Sports Anchor Max Cohan keep you updated on which NFL teams picked up players from Alabama, Auburn and other SEC universities.