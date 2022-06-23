 Skip to main content
Watch the 2022 NBA draft Thursday on WAAY 31

2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31!

This year’s draft has a special connection to Alabama, as many analysts expect Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. to be the No. 1 pick.

That would send the Tigers’ star forward to the Orlando Magic.

This past season Smith was a second team All American, first team All SEC player and SEC Freshman of the Year.

Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl described the forward as one of the best players he's ever coached.

And Smith isn’t the only Auburn player expected to be selected in the first round Thursday night.

Analysts anticipate Walker Kessler, a breakout at center for Auburn, will be selected in the first round, too.

Kessler transferred from North Carolina to play for Pearl at Auburn this season. After doing so, the versatile player was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. He led the nation in total blocks.

Watch WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m., immediately following the draft, for more from WAAY 31 Sports Director Nolan Knight.

Jabari Smith

Tampa, FL - March 11, 2022 - Amalie Arena: Jabari Smith (10) of the Auburn University Tigers during the 2022 SEC Men's College Basketball Tournament.

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)
Walker Kessler

Tampa, FL - March 11, 2022 - Amalie Arena: Walker Kessler (13) of the Auburn University Tigers during the 2022 SEC Men's College Basketball Tournament.

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

