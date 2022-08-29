 Skip to main content
WATCH: NASA briefing on Monday's scrubbed Artemis I launch

Following the Artemis I launch scrub Monday morning at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency will hold a briefing about Noon Monday to discuss mission status.

Artemis I is a flight test to launch NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon before the Artemis II mission with astronauts aboard.

The countdown for launch began Saturday and was waved off Monday after encountering an issue getting one of the four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the rocket’s core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff.

