WATCH: Muscle Shoals’ Cadence Baker may not be the ‘American Idol,’ but she’s absolutely a star!

Monday night was a disappointing one for Cadence Baker and all her fans.
That’s because Cadence was eliminated from “American Idol” as the singing competition went from the Top 20 to the Top 14. This robs us, and all of America, from getting to see her perform each week.
But as the Muscle Shoals singer said in an Instagram post shortly after learning she wasn’t part of the show’s Top 14 contestants, “... it’s only the beginning.”
See Cadence’s full post, and enjoy some of her “Idol” performances, below:
