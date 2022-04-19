 Skip to main content
WATCH: Muscle Shoals’ Cadence Baker may not be the ‘American Idol,’ but she’s absolutely a star!

  • Updated
Cadence Baker

AMERICAN IDOL – “512 (Top 14 Live Reveal)” – Cadence Baker (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Monday night was a disappointing one for Cadence Baker and all her fans.

That’s because Cadence was eliminated from “American Idol” as the singing competition went from the Top 20 to the Top 14. This robs us, and all of America, from getting to see her perform each week.

But as the Muscle Shoals singer said in an Instagram post shortly after learning she wasn’t part of the show’s Top 14 contestants, “... it’s only the beginning.”

See Cadence’s full post, and enjoy some of her “Idol” performances, below:

See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com

Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol

Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol

Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/

It's tough out there for Hollywood Week hopefuls with EVERYTHING on the line. Cadence got some long-distance support from her dad, and Tristen soaked up every ounce of advice from the best of the best, 2011 Idol finalist Haley Reinhart!

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

American Idol 2022

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, for the historic 20th season.

It's Hollywood Week Duets.

Cadence Baker wants to step out of her family's famous musical lineage but did the pressure get in the way of Cadence making it to the Top 24?

Cadence Baker found a burst of confidence and made guest mentor Bebe Rexha one proud mama!

American Idol 2022

It's a "Hallelujah moment" for Katy Perry! The judges think this beautiful performance from Cadence Baker was right up there with her first audition!

American Idol 2022

