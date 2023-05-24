WATCH: Marshall County Sheriff's Office IDs victim in 1997 cold case murder investigation

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office released new details in a cold case murder that dates back to 1997.
Watch the full news conference in the attached video.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office released new details in a cold case murder that dates back to 1997.
Watch the full news conference in the attached video.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com