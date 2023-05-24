WATCH LIVE: Marshall County Sheriff's Office update on 1997 cold case murder investigation

At 2 p.m. today, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is expected to release new details in a cold case murder that dates back to 1997.
You can watch our livestream at the link HERE, on our app, and on your streaming service.
At 2 p.m. today, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is expected to release new details in a cold case murder that dates back to 1997.
You can watch our livestream at the link HERE, on our app, and on your streaming service.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com