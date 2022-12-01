 Skip to main content
WATCH HERE: Stars Dancing for HEALS

Stars Dancing for HEALS

WAAY 31 Morning Anchor Megan Reyna and Vice President/General Manager Mike Wright emcee the 2022 Stars Dancing for HEALS, a charity event featuring community leaders and activists dancing to raise funds for children in Madison County.

The show is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. You can watch their performances via the livestream here. 

You can also vote for your favorite "star" by donating to their name at healsinc.org before the event ends. Each dollar donated helps HEALS Inc. provide free health care access for children at Huntsville City and Madison County schools.

