 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH HERE: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address; Republican Response to follow

  • 0
State of the Union 2023

President Joe Biden will deliver the 2023 State of the Union address at 8 p.m. Tuesday, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. The Republican Response will follow.

You can watch ABC News' live coverage of each here and on TV.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you