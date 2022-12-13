WATCH HERE: President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act

ABC News will air a special report, starting at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, as President Joe Biden prepares to sign the Respect for Marriage Act. The move will preserve protections for same-sex and interracial unions by making them part of federal law.
You can watch ABC News' report live here or on WAAY-TV.
Joining Biden for the signing are survivors of the Club Q shooting, and a survivor of the Pulse Night Club shooting, plaintiffs in the Obergefell v. Hodges case that led to same-sex couples getting the right to marry and co-counsel for the Loving v. Virginia case that paved the way for interracial marriage.