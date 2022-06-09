 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH HERE: Jan. 6 insurrection hearings

  • 0
Jan. 6 hearings on WAAY

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to go public with its findings starting at 7 p.m.

You can watch ABC News' live coverage of the hearings here and on TV.

It is anticipated to last about two hours.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you