WATCH HERE: Funeral service, procession for Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby

The funeral service for Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby, who was killed while serving our community on March 28, was held Tuesday in Huntsville.
Watch the funeral and procession in the video on this page.
