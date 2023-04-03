 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH HERE: Funeral service, procession for Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby

  • Updated
  • 0

Officer Crumby was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2023.

The funeral service for Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby, who was killed while serving our community on March 28, was held Tuesday in Huntsville.

Watch the funeral and procession in the video on this page.

Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you