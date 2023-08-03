WATCH HERE: Former President Donald Trump arraigned, arrested on charges related to 2020 election

ABC News plans to air a Special Report when former President Donald Trump arrives in Washington, D.C. to be arrested and arraigned.
Trump has been charged in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.
A 45-page federal indictment, unsealed Tuesday, accuses Trump of four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The former president, who is currently the Republican front-runner in the 2024 race, has been summoned to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
