WATCH: Artemis I launch begins America's return to the moon

7:35 a.m. UPDATE: Monday's launch has been scrubbed by NASA. Stay with WAAY for updates.
From earlier:
NASA's Artemis I mission is set to launch between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Monday at Kennedy Space Center.
The space agency's mega moon rocket will blast off, showing the strength of the space launch system, which was designed at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
The Artemis program will eventually land the first woman and first person of color on the moon, with the ultimate goal of sending humans to Mars.
