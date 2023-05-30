 Skip to main content
Washington County man indicted for a 2020 Huntsville murder

A Madison County grand jury handed down an indictment in a 2020 shooting death.

Druvante Love was indicted for the murder of Stacey Pleasure.

Pleasure was found shot to death along Oakwood Road.

Love's court date has not yet been set.

