Washington Commanders: NFL franchise reveals new team name

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&