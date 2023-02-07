Warrants issued for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith on new theft charges

Multiple arrest warrants stemming from four alleged thefts at Walmart were issued Tuesday for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed the warrants, saying Keith was made aware of them and expected to turn himself in Tuesday.
The sheriff's office is handling the warrants to prevent any conflict of interest with the city of Huntsville, where the thefts allegedly occurred.
Keith was previously arrested Feb. 2 for shoplifting at the Walmart on University Drive in Huntsville. In a statement the next morning, Keith said he "failed to pay for" a $20 pair of headphones when buying items at a self-checkout.
Huntsville's city attorney told WAAY 31 the case would be moved to Madison County District Court to further eliminate any conflict of interest, as the city council "is directly involved with many aspects of Huntsville's Municipal Court operations."
"This jurisdictional transfer will assure that the Municipal Court and the prosecutorial staff of the City Attorney's office remain neutral and detached from Mr. Keith's case," the office said in a statement Tuesday.
