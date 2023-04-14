Warrant issued for parent after incident at Decatur elementary school; Extra police on campus

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Woodmeade Elementary School parent after an altercation Friday morning.
The parent, who has not been identified by name, came to the school about 8 a.m. Friday, went to the principal’s office and “became combative and threatened to harm the principal,” according to the Decatur City School System.
“The parent left the building using obscenities in the presence of children and staff, then threatened to return,” the system’s news release said.
The building was placed on secured status and a warrant was issued for the parent.
School officials said the school day continues as normal, but there is an extra police presence in and around the building.