Warrant for 1 leads to 2 arrests in Morgan County; screw hampers suspect's attempt to flee

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a visit to a Hartselle home to arrest one suspect ended in two arrests after a second person tried to flee the home.
Deputies visited the 300 block of East Main Street in Hartselle with a felony grand jury warrant for Marcus Edward Sain, 34. Sain was indicted on one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
However, while at the residence, the sheriff's office said 32-year-old Timothy Shane Rogers of Decatur attempted to flee from deputies. Rogers ended up stepping on a piece of metal with a screw in it, then getting tased by deputies before being arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is now charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, obstruction of a governmental operation and disorderly conduct in addition to outstanding warrants for failure to appear/pay and probation violation.
Both men were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Sain’s bond was set at $10,000, while Rogers’ bond was set at $2,744.