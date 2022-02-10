 Skip to main content
Warrant for 1 leads to 2 arrests in Morgan County; screw hampers suspect's attempt to flee

Marcus Edward Sain, Timothy Shane Rogers

From left: Marcus Edward Sain and Timothy Shane Rogers

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a visit to a Hartselle home to arrest one suspect ended in two arrests after a second person tried to flee the home. 

Deputies visited the 300 block of East Main Street in Hartselle with a felony grand jury warrant for Marcus Edward Sain, 34. Sain was indicted on one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. 

However, while at the residence, the sheriff's office said 32-year-old Timothy Shane Rogers of Decatur attempted to flee from deputies. Rogers ended up stepping on a piece of metal with a screw in it, then getting tased by deputies before being arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Morgan County arrest screw

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Timothy Shane Rogers, 32, of Decatur was attempting to flee from deputies when he stepped on a piece of metal with a screw on it, effectively hindering his attempt.

He is now charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, obstruction of a governmental operation and disorderly conduct in addition to outstanding warrants for failure to appear/pay and probation violation. 

Both men were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Sain’s bond was set at $10,000, while Rogers’ bond was set at $2,744. 

