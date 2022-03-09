WarnerMedia and Discovery join the stampede of businesses leaving Russia

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WarnerMedia and Discovery join the stampede of businesses leaving Russia

Major media companies continue to join the exodus from Russia, with Discovery and WarnerMedia making announcements on Wednesday about halting all programming in the country.

Major media companies continue to join the exodus from Russia, with Discovery and WarnerMedia making announcements on Wednesday about halting all programming in the country.

WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, previously paused the release of "The Batman" in Russia, citing the "humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."

As of Wednesday the company is now "pausing all new business in Russia," CEO Jason Kilar said in an internal memo. "This includes ceasing broadcast of our channels, halting all new content licensing with Russian entities, and pausing our planned theatrical and games releases."

WarnerMedia had been broadcasting CNN and Cartoon Network in the country. CNN said on Tuesday that the network is not shutting down its Moscow bureau, "but we have ceased reporting from there until we have assessed the impact of this new law." The law makes it a crime to disseminate what Russian authorities consider to be "fake" information about the invasion of Ukraine.

Discovery, which has 15 channels in the country, said Wednesday that the channels are going dark as well. "Discovery has decided to suspend the broadcast of all its channels and services in Russia," the company said.

Discovery and WarnerMedia are preparing to merge this spring.

The statements are part of a much broader corporate shunning of Russia that has escalated in the two weeks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

While revenues from Russia are minor for diversified global media companies, the symbolism of halting movie releases and suspending programming is major.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy, speaking at an investor conference on Monday, said "many parts of our business have different relationships or business ventures in Russia" and the region represents about 2% of operating income.

"Ukraine is about 10% of that 2%," McCarthy said. "So, it's not a significant number for us. I hate losing any operating income. But I just want to put it in context."

Some streaming services have stopped their streams, too. Amazon said Tuesday that it was "suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia." Netflix announced the same step last weekend.

Speaking at an investor conference on Tuesday, Netflix CFO Spence Neumann said "we had to make the decision given it's just a complex operating — business operating dynamic right now between increasing sanctions, challenges with payment issues and overlaying what's already a pretty complex regulatory market. So it just for us became also just too difficult."

Neumann cited the "moral" dimension as well and said "the real human suffering is the most important part."

The-CNN-Wire

