Warming up before our next chance at late winter snow

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Warming up before our next chance at late winter snow

Drier air Thursday should help bring about some clearer skies and sunshine. With the sun, temperatures return to more seasonable levels — in the mid-60s — for afternoon highs.
 
Friday is the day our weather takes a drastic downhill turn after sunset. Meantime, enjoy the sunshine and highs pushing 70°. Moisture increases overnight, and cold air rushing in behind a cold front leaves us with rain that transitions to some snow before it all moves out Saturday morning. Believe it or not, models are in pretty good agreement with projected accumulations (for the time being). We're looking at 1 to 2 inches closer to the TN/AL line down into the Shoals, with amounts of a trace up to an inch elsewhere. 
 
Travel impacts look possible, but the biggest impact we'll ALL be facing is the drastic drop in temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s! Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s Saturday, and it will be even colder Saturday night. Brace for lows near 20° Sunday morning! The good news? We'll be warming quickly, with 50s returning Sunday and highs near 60 next Monday!
Thursday
 
 

