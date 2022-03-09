Warming up before our next chance at late winter snow

Drier air Thursday should help bring about some clearer skies and sunshine. With the sun, temperatures return to more seasonable levels — in the mid-60s — for afternoon highs.
Friday is the day our weather takes a drastic downhill turn after sunset. Meantime, enjoy the sunshine and highs pushing 70°. Moisture increases overnight, and cold air rushing in behind a cold front leaves us with rain that transitions to some snow before it all moves out Saturday morning. Believe it or not, models are in pretty good agreement with projected accumulations (for the time being). We're looking at 1 to 2 inches closer to the TN/AL line down into the Shoals, with amounts of a trace up to an inch elsewhere.
Travel impacts look possible, but the biggest impact we'll ALL be facing is the drastic drop in temperatures. Lows Saturday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s! Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-30s Saturday, and it will be even colder Saturday night. Brace for lows near 20° Sunday morning! The good news? We'll be warming quickly, with 50s returning Sunday and highs near 60 next Monday!