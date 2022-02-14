Warming up ahead of our next severe threat

Get ready for another warm up this week as the wind shifts out of the southeast. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 60s and lows will start climbing as well.
Our weather stays quiet this week until Wednesday night rolls around. Our next storm system is on the way, bringing with it the chance for severe weather. Although all of North Alabama is in an outlined risk for severe weather Thursday, it's a bit uncertain as to the eastern extent of the threat. We may very well have enough morning cloud cover and rainfall to limit afternoon instability, but the signals still remain that severe weather will be possible Thursday. We'll also see a decent shot of rain with most spots picking up about an inch. Locally higher amounts will occur within thunderstorms.
Highs crash behind Thursday's front, going from the upper 60s to the mid 40s on Friday. The following weekend will be cool but quiet and sunny.