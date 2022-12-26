Warming trend on the way

Flurries and light snowfall will come to end this evening. Wet roadways will ice over leading to treacherous driving conditions into the early morning hours. Cloud cover will continue to gradually clear overnight as lows drop into the 20s.
After a frigid holiday weekend, we are headed for a warming trend this week. High temperatures on Tuesday should reach into the mid 40s under sunny sky conditions.
We will keep the sunshine for most of the week as the warming trend continues. Mid-week highs are expected to push past the mid 50s and into the lower 60s.
Rain chances ramp up by the end of the work week as the next front approaches. Many locations will see heavy rain on Friday. Some of that rainfall will carry into Saturday. So far, New Year's Eve looks to be damp and dreary, but mild with highs in the mid 60s.
There is a chance that the rain will move out by Saturday evening, making for dry conditions before midnight. New Year's Day 2023 will be sunny and bright! Mild temperatures stay in the 60s through most of next week.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Frigid. Lows in the low 20s. Wind: S at 2 to 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: S at 2 to 5 mph.