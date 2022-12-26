Warming trend on the way

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations around one half inch, with a few
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 138 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of very light accumulating snow is expected to occur
between now and 445 PM CST. These light snow bands will reduce
visibilities, but otherwise will amount to only a trace of snow,
with very limited impacts as surface temperatures remain above
freezing.

Warming trend on the way

Temperature Trend

Flurries and light snowfall will come to end this evening. Wet roadways will ice over leading to treacherous driving conditions into the early morning hours. Cloud cover will continue to gradually clear overnight as lows drop into the 20s.

After a frigid holiday weekend, we are headed for a warming trend this week. High temperatures on Tuesday should reach into the mid 40s under sunny sky conditions.

We will keep the sunshine for most of the week as the warming trend continues. Mid-week highs are expected to push past the mid 50s and into the lower 60s.

Rain chances ramp up by the end of the work week as the next front approaches. Many locations will see heavy rain on Friday. Some of that rainfall will carry into Saturday. So far, New Year's Eve looks to be damp and dreary, but mild with highs in the mid 60s.

There is a chance that the rain will move out by Saturday evening, making for dry conditions before midnight. New Year's Day 2023 will be sunny and bright! Mild temperatures stay in the 60s through most of next week.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Frigid. Lows in the low 20s. Wind: S at 2 to 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: S at 2 to 5 mph.

