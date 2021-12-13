Warming trend continues Tuesday

Overnight temperatures fall to the mid-30s Tuesday morning but most of north Alabama remains several degrees above freezing, limiting frost to low-lying cold spots.
Afternoon highs warm up into the mid 60s Tuesday and eventually the low 70s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will also warm into the low 50s by the end of the week.
Our next weather maker arrives later this week. A frontal boundary will move closer to North Alabama Thursday, bringing our next chance for a few showers Thursday evening. For the weekend, the question becomes whether or not the front moves through North Alabama or stalls out nearby. For now, we will lean towards the front stalling nearby. This means shower chances stick around through Sunday. No day looks like a washout at this point but the highest rain coverage will be Saturday. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to one inch will be common especially west of I-65.